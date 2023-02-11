Elderly man suffers fatal blow to head by falling object on his roof

A 77-year-old man lost his life on Friday evening to injuries sustained from a blow to his head on the roof of his residence.

Police said that the elderly English man who lived in Gozo was carrying out work on the roof of a residence in Triq Ta’ Gorf in Xagħra, when an object fell on his head.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Friday.

The man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital for treatment but he was certified dead moments later.

Police investigations are ongoing.