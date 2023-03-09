Two men admit to theft from Mrieħel tobacco warehouse

Two men, Carlos Pace from Marsa and Daniel Vella from Żejtun, have been given a suspended sentence and placed under supervision after pleading guilty to robbing an Mrieħel warehouse.

The robbery had taken place three times within three months, and the two men were among six suspects who were jointly arraigned on February 21.

According to the prosecution, the first robbery occurred on October 15, 2022, when cigarettes and other items were stolen from the warehouse. The second attempt was made in January, but the alarm went off, foiling the attempt. A few days later, the same warehouse was targeted again, and more merchandise was stolen.

Investigators later found some of the stolen items in a vehicle and a shop owned by a Żabbar man, who was subsequently charged with handling stolen goods.

Carlos Pace had been the first of the burglars to be identified from CCTV and arrested. Police investigations subsequently led to the arrests of the other men.

While all six suspects pleaded not guilty, Carlos Pace and Daniel Vella admitted to their involvement in the crimes, and their guilty plea was taken into account when the court delivered its sentence.

Despite being adults, the court considered their young age and decided to impose a sentence that would provide them with an opportunity to reform themselves. As a result, Carlos Pace received a two-year suspended sentence, while Daniel Vella received a one-year suspended sentence. In addition, both men were placed under supervision orders that would last for two years for Pace and one year for Vella.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided over the case, while the prosecution team comprised of Inspectors Joseph Mercieca, Christina Delia, and Ritienne Gauci. Defense counsel was provided by lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb.