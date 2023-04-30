Several to be charged with disseminating ’extremist material’

Police are expected to charge several individuals over the dissemination of “extremist material” following arrests on Saturday morning.

The operation that led to the arrests was coordinated with Europol, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

No further details were given but MaltaToday understands that the charges are linked to the sharing of Islamic extremism material on the internet.

The people will be arraigned in front of duty Magistrate Astrid May Grima.