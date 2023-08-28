Three suspects held by police after violent Żurrieq hold-up

Two men and one woman have been arrested following their alleged involvement in a hold-up from a jewellery shop in Żurrieq which left a 67-year-old man with serious injuries.

The hold-up occurred on Friday when the thieves attacked and tied the elderly jeweller to a chair before stealing a number of items and fleeing the scene.

The suspects were arrested following police investigations that identified two men, aged 37 and 26 years old, and a 29-year-old woman as the ones behind the hold-up. Police believe the three were hiding in an abandoned building in Sliema.

Police surrounded the building late on Sunday as the suspects tried to escape, but were arrested on the scene.

Police investigations are still ongoing and the suspects are currently being held at police headquarters in Floriana for questioning.