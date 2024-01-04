menu

Elderly woman grievously injured in Żurrieq traffic accident

Woman hit by Toyota iQ in her hometown

4 January 2024, 4:39pm
by Nicole Meilak
File photo
An 83-year-old woman from Żurrieq was taken to hospital with grievous injuries following a traffic accident in her hometown.

According to police, the accident happened at 8:30am on Thursday. The woman was hit by a Toyota iQ, that was being driven by a 35-year-old woman, also from Żurrieq.

The victim was given first aid and taken to hospital by ambulance. Her injuries were certified as grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.

