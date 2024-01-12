Thief admits charges after citizen's arrest

A citizen’s arrest, carried out yesterday afternoon on a man who was spotted stealing items from a parked car in Birgu, has resulted in the offender’s conviction.

Police inspector Paul Camilleri and prosecutor Alexia Schembri from the Office of the Attorney General charged Nassir Musbah Ali, 31, from Ethiopia, with aggravated theft.

The inspector told magistrate Lara Lanfranco that Musbah Ali had stolen a bag, containing a phone and purse, from a car that was parked at the Birgu waterfront.

The thief was stopped and restrained by a passer-by until the police arrived. The court was told that Musbah Ali had to be apprehended a second time, after he attempted to escape from the police. The stolen items were returned to their owner at the scene.

Musbah Ali told the court that he resided at the Hal Far Tent Village and was currently unemployed.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, confirming his admission after being given time to reconsider.

Lawyer Maria Karlsson, assisting the defendant, asked that the parties be permitted to approach the bench to make submissions on punishment. The request was allowed.

Passing judgement on the offender, the court after taking into account a number of factors, including his early guilty plea, sentenced the man to imprisonment for one year, suspended for two years.