Woman seriously injured in traffic collision in Birżebbuġa

63-year-old woman in serious condition after the collision

nicole_meilak
12 February 2024, 2:47pm
by Nicole Meilak
A traffic accident in Birzebbuga on Monday morning has left a 63-year-old woman seriously injured and undergoing treatment at Mater Dei Hospital.

The incident occurred at around 8am on Triq Birzebbuga, involving a collision between a motorcycle and a van.

According to initial police investigations, the woman, a resident of Birzebbuga, was riding a Honda CRF motorcycle when she collided with a Toyota Dyana van driven by a 47-year-old man from Naxxar.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and a medical team provided first aid to the injured woman. She was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where injuries were certified as serious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

