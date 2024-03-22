Judge confirms Lilu King bail decision

The Criminal Court has confirmed the decision to grant bail to Mohammed Elmushraty, rejecting the Attorney General’s appeal against his release.

Elmushraty, a minor Instagram celebrity, better known by his nickname “Lilu King”, was released on bail on Monday after spending over nine months in preventive custody in connection to ongoing criminal proceedings in which he is charged with money laundering, tax evasion and participation in organised crime and drug trafficking, amongst other offences.

The Libyan former boxer, whose ostentatious displays of wealth, combined with the apparent dearth of a legitimate source of income landed him with criminal charges, was released on bail, secured by a €30,000 deposit and a €40,000 personal guarantee, together with another €10,000 put up by a third-party surety, earlier this week.

The reasoning behind the Court of Magistrates’ decision was that the law gave the courts sufficient tools to mitigate the risk of Elmushraty absconding, which was the primary reason for keeping him in custody. The other risk cited by the prosecution, of him suborning civilian witnesses, had been superseded by the fact that these same witnesses had since declined to testify so as not to incriminate themselves in separate criminal proceedings against them.

In her judgment, dismissing the Attorney General’s appeal, the Criminal Court, presided by Madam justice Edwina Grima, said there was no reason for her to change the Court of Magistrate’s decision. The court’s only variation from the original bail decree was the addition of an order that Elmushraty not attempt to contact the prosecution’s witnesses in any way.

Elmushraty is being assisted by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Martina Herrera and Jose Herrera.