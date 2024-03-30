UPDATED | Police arrest two over discovery of 2,500 protected bird carcasses

Updated with reaction from BirdlLife Malta's CEO

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of forming part of a criminal organisation involved in the illicit trade of protected bird species.

The suspects, one 42 years old from Zurrieq and the other a 57-year old Gudja resident were arrested earlier this week after weeks of investigations, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

Searches at their residences recovered seven shotguns and approximately 2,500 embalmed specimens of protected bird species.

Another 100 frozen bird carcasses were also recovered from the Zurrieq man’s home, with a further 40 being retrieved from the other suspect’s home in Gudja. The frozen carcass of an African Genet - a feline-type mammal was also found.

Clint Camilleri must bear responsibility for weakening hunting regulations-Birdlife Malta CEO

Reacting to the news of the arrests, BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana called for a joint investigation by the Environment Protection Unit, the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit and the Police Force’s Economic Crime Unit into the illegal rackets which emanate from illegal hunting.

In a Facebook post, Sultana accused politicians, in particular the Minister responsible for regulating hunting, Clint Camilleri, of weakening the legal framework on hunting and catering to the demands of lawbreakers.

“It is clear that money is a major motivator in these rackets and large amounts of money are made illegally at all levels, from the selling of lists that fall under the famous amnesties, to tour operators, and ending up with taxidermy and trading of birds.