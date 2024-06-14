Updated |GWU declares industrial dispute with Court Services Agency

The Government and Public Entities Section of the General Workers' Union has registered an industrial dispute with the Court Services Agency, which handles the administration of Malta’s courts - a precursor to possible industrial action.

In a press release on Thursday, the union said it had taken the step because the Agency was denying a number of its workers the right to be represented by the union of their choice.

As a result of the lack of progress made towards resolving this issue with the agency, which is entrusted with the management of the courts, the GWU said it had been forced to declare an industrial dispute and warned that it intended to take industrial action if necessary.

The GWU said it had made several attempts to resolve the issue with the Agency's management but had not been successful.

“The Agency's denial of the workers’ right to be represented by the union of their choice is a violation of subsidiary law 452.11 and the Constitution of Malta. The majority of the workers have become paid-up members of the GWU, and the union believes that the workers should have the freedom to choose their representation.”

Following the GWU announcement, MaltaToday approached CSA CEO, Eunice Grech Fiorini for comment. Fiorini explained that the disagreement was an industrial dispute over which of two trade unions has the right to represent workers at the Court Services Agency.and that the agency had decided to refer the issue to the industrial tribunal for a resolution.

"The Agency, as it has always done and will always do, is committed to upholding workers’ rights and will abide by the tribunal’s ruling." Grech Fiorini said.



