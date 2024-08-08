Two pedestrians injured in two separate traffic collisions

Two people were injured in two different traffic collisions yesterday, leading to their hospitalisation.

The first incident happened at around 3pm in Triq Sant Antnin in Marsascala, where an 80-year-old man was struck by a Peugeot being driven by another 80-year-old man in Paola.

The second incident happened at 9pm in Triq il-Fejġel in Rabat, where a 65-year-old woman from Rabat was hit by a Toyota Ractis driven by a 76-year-old man, also from Rabat.

In both cases, the victims were assisted by a medical team on site and later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for further treatment. They were both certified as having suffered grievous injuries.