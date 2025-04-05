From cart-ruts to fox trenches: The 381 relics discovered in 2024

In 2024, 381 different archaeological features across Malta were discovered through archaeological monitoring under the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH).

These findings included a range of historical structures and artefacts, such as 26 cart ruts, 41 cisterns and water management systems, eight burial chambers or tombs, eight shelters, and 46 World War II fox trenches. The remains were uncovered during the archaeological monitoring of 399 different construction projects.

Cart ruts discovered in Attard, Rabat, and Zejtun

Among the notable discoveries were several pairs of cart ruts unearthed in Attard, Rabat, and Zejtun. In Attard, four pairs of cart ruts were found, with three running east-to-west for approximately 28 metres. The ruts showed signs of ancient repairs, with worked stone wedges discovered in the ruts’ fills, suggesting they were maintained for continued use.

A Second World War air raid shelter connected to a reservoir was also found on the site.

In Rabat, eight distinct cart ruts were found, forming a complex network that intersects at various points. The ruts, uncovered during investigations of two adjacent sites, will be preserved within the proposed development area.

Similarly, a 40-metre stretch of cart ruts was discovered in Zejtun, where it appears that the current rural road follows the same trajectory, possibly preserving an ancient route over centuries. A catacomb was also uncovered at the same site, further enriching the area’s archaeological significance.

Birgu: Rediscovery of the Clock Tower foundations

Significant archaeological finds were also made in Birgu, specifically at Pjazza tal-Belt Vittoriosa. During ongoing works, water management systems such as wells, cisterns, and culverts were uncovered, along with the foundations of buildings that no longer stand. The most notable was the rediscovery of the foundations of the Birgu clock tower, which was bombed and demolished during World War II.

Human remains found at Manoel Island and Valletta

Human remains were also discovered in two key locations in 2024. On Manoel Island, three partial but articulated human skeletons were found during archaeological investigations related to the MIDI project.

The remains, belonging to an adult and two children found on top of each other, appear to date back to the island’s use as a burial site during plague outbreaks. The bones, which underwent a month-long desalination process to ensure preservation, were located near the original foreshore, where tidal erosion had displaced sections of the skeletons.

In Valletta, further human remains were uncovered during works associated with the St John’s Co-Cathedral Museum project. These bones were discovered in an area that had previously revealed a cemetery in 2020, suggesting that the site was used for burials over an extended period.

Roman cisterns in Luqa and Qormi

In Luqa, archaeological investigations tied to the Malta International Airport expansion uncovered several Roman-era cisterns, including bell-shaped and rectangular structures. These cisterns, along with agricultural trenches and quarrying remains, suggest that the area once hosted a Roman agricultural establishment.

Similarly, two bell-shaped cisterns and associated culverts were discovered in Qormi. One cistern contained a substantial amount of pottery, including Punic-style decorated pottery, pieces of a double-spouted oil lamp, and a nearly complete Hellenistic cup.

These findings highlight the region’s long-standing connection to agricultural and water management practices.

Roman quarry discovered along Rabat to Marsalforn Road

Archaeological monitoring in relation to the Victoria-Marsalforn Road works led to the discovery of an ancient quarry, likely used for the creation of ashlar blocks known as ‘vażi.’ Roman-era material culture was also found within the quarry, suggesting it dates back to this period or earlier. Adjacent to the quarry, two bell-shaped wells with interconnecting water channels were discovered. These features have been fully documented and will be preserved beneath the new road.

Bronze Age pit in Rabat

Archaeological monitoring at a development site in Rabat also uncovered a sizable Bronze Age pit containing pottery fragments with pierced lug handles, pieces of worked stone, and animal remains. Although the investigation of this feature could not be fully carried out due to safety concerns, the superintendent has directed the developers to ensure permanent access to the site for future excavation.

Fox trenches and anti-aircraft guns at Pembroke

Finally, archaeological monitoring at the DB project site in Pembroke led to the discovery of several fox trenches used during World War II.

These rectangular trenches, which vary in size, provided cover for one or two personnel. In one of these trenches, an anti-aircraft machine gun, likely of the M1919 Browning type, was uncovered.