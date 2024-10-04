Van fire on Marsa flyover prompts road closure

A van caught fire earlier today on the Marsa flyover, leading to the closure of Aldo Moro Road in the southbound direction towards Garibaldi Road.

Emergency services and enforcement officers quickly responded to the incident, and the road will remain closed until the situation is under control.

Traffic is being diverted through Vjal Santa Luċija, and drivers are encouraged to use this alternative route to avoid delays. The authorities are working to clear the area and ensure the safety of all motorists.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

More to follow