Cocaine, cash, cannabis found as police arrest five suspected of organised crime

On Sunday, police surrounded a vehicle in Żabbar, where they retrieved seven kilos of cocaine. Other searches in residences in Żabbar and Marsaskala revealed more cocaine, six kilos of cannabis and a substantial amount of cash

matthew_farrugia
8 October 2024, 10:17am
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
(Photos: Police)
Five people associated with organised crime have been arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of large quantities of drugs.

Police said that after weeks of observations and intelligence-led-policing, the suspects were identified. On Sunday, police surrounded a vehicle in Żabbar, where they retrieved seven kilos of cocaine. 

Meanwhile, investigations continued in a residence in Żabbar and two other residences in Marsaskala. Here, police discovered more cocaine, six kilos of cannabis, firearms, ammunition, a substantial amount of cash as well as falsified documents, among other items. 

The suspects are all foreign nationals. Among them are a 36-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman fron Serbia, a 34-year-old Croatian man, a 54-year-old Macedonian man, and a 37-year-old Italian man. 

They are currently being held at Police HQ in Floriana, and they are expected to be arraigned at around 11:00am on Tuesday. 

