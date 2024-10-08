Cocaine, cash, cannabis found as police arrest five suspected of organised crime

Five people associated with organised crime have been arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of large quantities of drugs.

Police said that after weeks of observations and intelligence-led-policing, the suspects were identified. On Sunday, police surrounded a vehicle in Żabbar, where they retrieved seven kilos of cocaine.

Meanwhile, investigations continued in a residence in Żabbar and two other residences in Marsaskala. Here, police discovered more cocaine, six kilos of cannabis, firearms, ammunition, a substantial amount of cash as well as falsified documents, among other items.

The suspects are all foreign nationals. Among them are a 36-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman fron Serbia, a 34-year-old Croatian man, a 54-year-old Macedonian man, and a 37-year-old Italian man.

They are currently being held at Police HQ in Floriana, and they are expected to be arraigned at around 11:00am on Tuesday.