Police looking for man over pending court case

Police are currently searching for Franco Riccardo Schembri as he is wanted in relation to a pending court case.

On Saturday, police appealed to the public to help in tracing Schembri's whereabouts

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 24/2024 when reporting any information related to the man's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information.