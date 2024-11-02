menu

Police looking for man over pending court case

Police are currently searching for Franco Riccardo Schembri, as the public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters

matthew_farrugia
2 November 2024, 12:49pm
by Matthew Farrugia
The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information
Police are currently searching for Franco Riccardo Schembri as he is wanted in relation to a pending court case.

On Saturday, police appealed to the public to help in tracing Schembri's whereabouts 

The public is encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 24/2024 when reporting any information related to the man's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing any information.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
