Three men who attempted to import cannabis by post to be charged

Three men arrested on Friday following a police operation at a Marsaskala flat are being charged with the importation and trafficking of drugs.

The two Macedonians and a Bulgarian were arrested after police intercepted a postal package containing 2kg of suspected cannabis with a street value of €15,000. The package, which originated abroad, was addressed to one of the suspects.

Police said that a search of their residence in Marsaskala also yielded small packets containing cocaine, weighing scales and several mobile phones.

The men are being arraigned on Sunday in front of Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.