Three-car accident near Regional Road tunnels leaves one man hospitalised
Commuters advised to avoid the area
One man was hospitalised in a three-car accident on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli on Wednesday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said the accident involved a VW Golf driven by a 33-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay, a Toyota Passo driven by a 51-year-old man from Qormi and a Renault Cenic driven by a 67-year-old man.
The Toyota driver was hospitalised, but his condition is not yet known.
Commuters are advised to avoid the area.
Police investigations are ongoing.