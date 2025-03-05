Three-car accident near Regional Road tunnels leaves one man hospitalised

One man was hospitalised in a three-car accident on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the accident involved a VW Golf driven by a 33-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay, a Toyota Passo driven by a 51-year-old man from Qormi and a Renault Cenic driven by a 67-year-old man.

The Toyota driver was hospitalised, but his condition is not yet known.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area.

Police investigations are ongoing.