Lilu King granted bail again in ongoing assault case

Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, also known as Lilu King, has once again been released on bail following a court ruling on Friday.

The 32-year-old faces charges after an incident that took place in Sliema last October, during which he allegedly assaulted and threatened a man, causing injuries. The court had heard that the assault came about following a simple misunderstanding in Arabic between the accused and the victim. The defence stated that the victim had thrown beer toward Elmushraty.

Though he was previously granted bail in January 2025, the decision was overturned after the Attorney General won an appeal. This time, however, Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo chose to release Elmushraty under strict conditions, taking into account his criminal history and the current stage of legal proceedings.

Elmushraty must remain in Malta, reside at his Żebbuġ home, and observe a court-imposed curfew. He is also required to sign in at a police station twice daily and attend all scheduled court hearings. A protection order has been issued for the alleged victim, while Elmushraty will be placed under formal supervision for the duration of proceedings.

Bail was secured against a €40,000 cash deposit and a €200,000 personal guarantee.

He is being represented in court by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and José Herrera. Elmushraty has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The self-fashioned "King of Paceville" was charged with money laundering, tax evasion, and participation in organised crime, after which he spent nine months in preventive custody. The AG had later filed drug trafficking charges against him.

Prior to the Sliema brawl, Elmushraty landed in hot water yet again after he allegedly crashed his car into a buggy deliberately in Paceville while out on bail.