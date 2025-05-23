Man falls three storeys while trying to jump across apartment shaft

A 27-year-old French national was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon after falling down a shaft at an apartment block in Triq Milner, Sliema.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 12:30pm and responded immediately to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed the man had attempted to jump across part of the shaft after finding himself locked out of his apartment.

He fell approximately three storeys down the shaft.

A medical team was called to the site and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.