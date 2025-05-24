LIVE | Maksar defence: ‘Vince Muscat’s testimony cannot be trusted’
Follow live as MaltaToday will report the ongoing proceedings against the four accused
The trial by jury of the 4 men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue on Tuesday morning before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.
The accused are ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.
Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.
Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.
All four accused deny the charges against them. Follow live as Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud is scheduled to testify on his role at the time of the murders.
Break till 4:15pm
The court is taking another short break, after which the lawyer will continue with his defence arguments.Nicole Meilak
Police should have taken Brignone seriously, lawyer says
Abela is trying to lend credence to Brignone's testimony. He reads out what she had told police: “I’m not certain of who paid what to who, but about the Maksar brothers, I’m certain we went to their house and switched off our mobiles so that there’s no signal,” she had told police.
The lawyer insists Brignone was clear with what she was uncertain about, but on matters that concerned her directly, she was more lucid.
Nonetheless, police failed to search the place in Għargħur where Ellul took Brignone to shoot weapons for fun. Abela points out that the accused have claimed that Ellul was toying around with the bomb that exploded and injured him in May 2018.Nicole Meilak
Lawyer says Ellul's escape plan to Italy more reasonable than police suggest
Abela reads through Brignone's testimony in front of the inquiring magistrate. In this testimony, Brignone recognised Melvin Theuma's name as the possible middleman and then said that Kevin Ellul knew of the bomb plan before it was carried out. Brignone had also told police of an escape plan to Italy, but the police dismissed this. Even when one of the police officers testified in court about this, they said that a person looking to flee the justice system in Malta would go somewhere where Malta has less friendly police relations with.
“Would it be that strange for him to escape to Sicily but using a different identity? Fake ID cards?” Abela asks the jurors. “Ryan Schembri was found in Ireland!”Nicole Meilak
Degiorgio brothers kept secret mobile phone in prison
Abela says Brignone's testimony can be considered reliable, it's just that Kevin Ellul was being contradictory with her. Brignone had told the police that Ellul used to tell her that he would ring up the Degiorgio brothers, who were in prison at the time, to check whether his name was cropping up in investigations. According to Abela, even Vince Muscat had revealed that the Degiorgio brothers kept a secret mobile while they were held at prison's Division 5.
Despite Brignone asking police for protection against Kevin Ellul, fearing that he would harm her in some way, prosecutors had no problem bringing her to testify in court the same day Ellul was supposed to testify, and then leaving the two of them together outside the courtroom. “This isn’t serious,” he says.Nicole Meilak
Defence turns to Kevin Ellul
The court is back in session. Now, Abela is trying to pin evidence on Kevin Ellul.
He mentions testimony from Melchior Spiteri, a convicted murderer who was in prison at the same time as Robert Agius. Spiteri had told the court that Agius would frequently cry, insisting he was innocent. One day, a certain Brandon Cachia had confided in Spiteri about Kevin Ellul and his alleged involvement in the bombing. Spiteri felt morally compelled to pass this information to Agius.
Agius eventually passed on this information to the police, who then spoke with Spiteri, Cachia and Nicole Brignone.
He points out that Ellul kept a fake profile, and in a bid to impress Brignone, who he dated for a while, had sent her a link to a bomb. "This is the kind of guy he is," Abela remarks.Nicole Meilak
Court on break till 2:30pm
The court is taking a two-hour break. We will continue with our live reporting then.Nicole Meilak
Muscat's shaky testimony on the bomb
Abela continues to poke holes in Muscat's testimony. He points out that all investigating officers told the court that the bomb had a GSM module. However, when Vincent Muscat first spoke to police, he said the bomb had a Nokia phone like his stuck to its side with cable ties. Two days later, in a separate questioning, he said there was no mobile attached.
When he testified in court months later, he mentioned a small Nokia attached to the bomb.Nicole Meilak
‘You can’t rest your judgement on Vince Muscat’
The lawyer is not mincing his words against Vincent Muscat. “You can rest well tonight,” he tells the jurors. “There is no doubt that this man is a liar.”
He suggests that the bomb was picked up from the same Żebbuġ field where Vincent Muscat and some others tested a sniper rifle for the murder. Yet Muscat never mentioned going to Żebbuġ on the night of the murder.
“This is proof that you can’t rest your judgement on him,” he says.
Muscat burner phone never appeared in Santa Venera before murder
Abela walks the jurors through the FBI report, specifically the movements of the burner phones the night before the murder. In his testimony, Muscat said he picked up the bomb from Santa Venera the day before the murder. However, according to the FBI's report, Muscat went to Żebbuġ before going to Bidnija to place the bomb inside Caruana Galizia's car. At no point did Muscat's burner phone register in Santa Venera. The lawyer uses this to argue that Muscat is “lying” in his testimony. If he picked up the bomb from Santa Venera, it would have shown up in the localisation report.Nicole Meilak
Lawyer refers to FBI report and Vince Muscat testimony
The court went on a short break, but the session is back in action. Abela is continuing with his arguments to the jurors that his client, Robert Agius, is innocent.
He is bringing up the cellular analysis report written by FBI agents and reading out some of Vince Muscat's testimony during the jury. The testimony concerned an attempt by Muscat and the Degiorgios to carry out the murder on Notte Bianca.
Abela refers to the FBI report and the three burner phones identified as colluding with each other on the day of the murder. He is repeating what the prosecution said about the burner phones, and which ones belonged to Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio and Vince Muscat.Nicole Meilak
Lawyer asks why police did not investigate Żebbuġ firing area
The lawyer is speculating about the place in Żebbuġ where Vince Muscat and others tested out a sniper rifle they wanted to use to kill Caruana Galizia. When testifying about this, Muscat said they visited a certain ‘Salvu tal-ġbejniet’, but Muscat didn’t know his last name. “He was a gun enthusiast and suggested I try it,” Abela says, quoting Muscat. The lawyer also points out that the SMS module of the bomb was set up in an area in Zebbuġ on 10 January 2017. “If you were the lead investigating officer on Malta’s biggest case, wouldn’t you go visit this place where?” the lawyer asks the jurors.
Abela accuses Arnaud of having no interest in finding ‘Salvu tal-ġbejniet’ and questioning him about all this. “They wanted to close the case with the Maksar brothers.”Nicole Meilak
‘He’s untouchable because he’s an informer’
The lawyer is now attacking the police for how the probe was handled. He refers to Nicole Brignone’s testimony and how the police dismissed it outright because she was on drugs when the events were unfolding. She told police that the Degiorgio brothers kept a mobile while they were in prison and that they used to call Kevin Ellul, nicknamed ‘Double 00’. The lawyer says Theuma told police what Fenech had told him: that the Degiorgio brothers were given a mobile phone so that they can make contact with whoever they want.
Abela is also criticising one of the police inspectors who testified earlier in the proceedings. “When I was a police officer, and I’d have to come to court to testify on a simple traffic accident, I would read the report the night before. This is a double homicide case, and he stood there saying ‘I forgot’.”
Abela is also leaning into the argument that Kevin Ellul was protected by police because he was an informer. He says Ellul was above the law.Nicole Meilak
‘Maksar brothers scapegoated in Caruana Galizia murder’
The lawyer is arguing that Robert Agius, his client, was used as a scapegoat in the Caruana Galizia case. Referring to Theuma’s testimony again, he says that Johann Cremona (an associate of Fenech’s) had told Theuma that the case would be considered close after the Maksar brothers are arrested. “After Robert Agius was arrested, no one else was arrested in connection to the case. It seems like Cremona knew what he was saying,” Abela says.
Yorgen Fenech was charged with masterminding the murder in 2019. The Maksar brothers were charged with supplying the bomb in 2021.Nicole Meilak
Lawyer: ‘Contradicting testimony makes Vince Muscat unreliable’
Lawyer Alfred Abela is delivering a speech to the jurors, trying to poke holes in Vince Muscat’s testimony. Muscat is the star witness in the case, having already pleaded guilty to his role in the Caruana Galizia murder and being granted a presidential pardon to tell all about the Carmel Chircop murder.
Abela is arguing that Melvin Theuma’s testimony contradicts Muscat’s. Theuma was also given a presidential pardon, but unlike Muscat, it was to tell all about the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder. His pardon led to the arrest of Yorgen Fenech, who police are accusing of masterminding the murder.
Theuma had told jurors in this case that he never met Robert or Adrian Agius, but he also said that he used to spend a lot of time at the Marsa potato shed. Meanwhile, Vince Muscat told jurors that the brothers used to be at the potato shed all the time. Abela uses this to convince jurors that Muscat’s testimony is unreliable.Nicole Meilak
Good morning and welcome to today's live blog. We are back in court to follow proceedings live. The sitting has already started with the defence team making their case in favour of the accused to the jurors deciding on the case.Nicole Meilak