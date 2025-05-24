Maksar trial: Defence challenges Vince Muscat testimony using FBI phone data

A critical pillar of the prosecution’s case in the Caruana Galizia murder trial was challenged in court today, as defence lawyer Alfred Abela pointed to mobile phone location data that undermines the credibility of state witness Vince Muscat.

Abela, representing Robert Agius, highlighted inconsistencies between Muscat’s testimony and data presented by the FBI.

During his testimony, Muscat claimed that the bomb used to assassinate Caruana Galizia was picked up from a garage in Santa Venera the night before the murder. But, according to an FBI analysis of mobile phone movements, Muscat’s burner phone never appeared in Santa Venera that night.

"According to the localisation report, Muscat went to Żebbuġ and then to Bidnija, where the bomb was planted. But Santa Venera doesn’t appear at all," Abela told jurors, stressing that this calls Muscat’s entire version of events into question. "If he picked up the bomb from Santa Venera, it would have shown up in the localisation report. This proves he’s lying."

The lawyer continued to press the issue, suggesting that the bomb was instead picked up from the same Żebbuġ field where Muscat and others reportedly tested a sniper rifle in preparation for the murder. Muscat never mentioned visiting Żebbuġ that night.

Abela accused the police of failing to follow up leads that might have painted a different picture of the plot. “If you were the lead investigator on Malta’s biggest case, wouldn’t you go to the site where they allegedly set up the bomb?” he asked.

In a broader attack on the prosecution’s case, Abela insisted that there is no physical evidence linking his client to the crime: “Not one fingerprint, not one message, not one phone call. Nothing but the word of Vince Muscat.”

Meanwhile, fellow defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, representing Adrian Agius, told jurors to consider Muscat’s motives, noting that he only began cooperating with police in pursuit of a presidential pardon. "You must consider what this man is ready to do to achieve his aim," Mifsud warned.

He also challenged the prosecution's theory that a debt owed to Carmel Chircop served as motive for his murder. “You don’t get rid of a debt with bullets,” he said, urging jurors to ignore any prejudices or prior assumptions and base their judgement solely on evidence presented during the trial.

The trial by jury continues on Monday, when Mifsud will resume his final arguments.