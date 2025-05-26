Maksar gang trial: Defence team makes their case to jurors

🔴 LIVE

The trial by jury of the 4 men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue on Tuesday morning before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

The accused are ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio .

Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.

All four accused deny the charges against them. Follow live as Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud is scheduled to testify on his role at the time of the murders.