Maksar gang trial: Defence team makes their case to jurors
The trial by jury of the 4 men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue on Tuesday morning before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.
The accused are ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio .
Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.
Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.
All four accused deny the charges against them. Follow live as Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud is scheduled to testify on his role at the time of the murders.
Lawyer says Muscat's poor memory could lead to miscarriage of justice
Mifsud is saying that Muscat’s uncertainty during the crime scene visits with jurors is enough to question his credibility as a witness. According to Mifsud, when Muscat was taken to the area in Santa Venera to identify the place they kept the stolen getaway car for the murder, his memory faltered. He told police he couldn’t understand where in Santa Venera they were and even failed to recognise the garage where the car was allegedly kept.
Mifsud is also referring to the car itself. The court had appointed an expert to identify the car model from CCTV footage, but Muscat could not recognise the car either. “This could lead to a miscarriage of justice if he can’t even recognise the car,” he says.Nicole Meilak
‘Police should have investigated Jeffrey Mallia properly’
Mifsud is trying to shift suspicion on Jeffrey John Mallia. Chircop was involved in a business deal with Mallia before his death. Issues cropped up with this deal, but Chircop’s son had testified in court that that these issues were eventually resolved.
Mifsud reminds jurors that Mallia had submitted a criminal report against Chircop over this deal.
He says the police should have investigated this in more detail. Earlier in the trial, police officials told jurors that Agius was considered a stronger suspect because Chircop’s wife mentioned the deal as a major concern to her husband before his death. However, the lawyer says this is not a strong enough reason to suspect Agius alone without investigating Mallia with more rigour.
“Let’s say I own a shop. An employee takes €10 from the cash register, and so I fire him. A week later, the cash register is stolen. When police ask about possible suspects, I tell them about this employee. However, the employee stealing €10 from me does not mean he is the culprit. It’s the police’s job to investigate.”Nicole Meilak
Chircop probe lacked diligence, lawyer says
Mifsud is suggesting that the probe into Chircop’s murder wasn’t carried out with the same diligence and energy as in the Caruana Galizia murder, which involved experts from the Netherlands Forensic Institute and the FBI.
“We don’t have the tools in hand to corroborate the main points. There are gaps. That’s the truth,” he tells jurors.
He also says that Muscat’s was inconsistent when testifying about his client.
On the preservation of evidence, Mifsud is criticising the police for securing the garage where Chircop was murdered but not the entries and exits of the Rampol garage complex. In earlier testimony, police officials said they secured the main ramp and cordoned off the road, but the defence team suggested there were other exits that the police did not notice.Nicole Meilak
Good morning and welcome to today's live blog. We are in court following the trial by jury of four men accused of murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Right now, the defence team is making its case in favour of their clients. It's Nicholas Mifsud's turn to defend his client, Adrian Agius. So far, the gist of his speech to the jurors is that a presidential pardon in favour of Vince Muscat does not mean he is a credible witness.
Muscat was granted a presidential pardon to tell all about the Carmel Chircop murder. According to his testimony, he was in the getaway car with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio when Vella shot at Chircop.Nicole Meilak