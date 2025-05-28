Man pleads guilty to threatening and harassing Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech

Winston Joseph Gera, 52, residing in Saint Julian’s pleaded guilty to reviling, threatening and harassing Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

The charges were aggravated on the grounds that a magistrate is considered a public officer under Maltese law.

Inspector Keith Xerri had received screenshots of various insulting comments Gera had wrote on Facebook addressing the Magistrate. The screenshots showed comments written between the years of 2023 and 2025. The last comment was made on the 24 May 2024.

He pleaded guilty to the charges filed and was given some additional time to reconsider his admission with his lawyers. He reconfirmed his guilty plea.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and a pre-sentencing report was requested.

The accused wished to make a verbal statement, and made a formal apology to the magistrate concerned and heavily regretted his actions.

Lawyer Marion Camilleri requested in favour of the accused. He explained that in light of his admission and that there are is no further proof to be brought in relation to this particular case, bail was to be considered.

The defence lawyer requested the court if bail is to be conceded, the imposed deposit should be set at the least possible.

It was heard how the afflicted magistrate had previously sentenced the accused and his partner to seven years imprisonment after she found them guilty of trafficking women for prostitution. She had also imposed a freezing order and the properties where the brothels involved were at, were seized by the government.

This sentence was however revoked by the Court of Criminal Appeal on a technicality in June of last year.

“I am not justifying his actions, the magistrate was only acting in fulfilment of her duties but the circumstances are to be considered in full,” Camilleri said. “Their case was also prolonged to a great extent and justice was delayed. All their assets were frozen. The court should understand that the situation in question brought about a certain frustration and hardship on a person. The circumstances were not easy.”

Despite the arguments put forward, Magistrate Farrugia denied the request in light of the serious nature of the charges. The sentence will be delivered at a later stage.

Defence lawyers Adreana Zammit and Marion Camilleri assisted Gera. Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia presided.

Inspector Keith Xerri prosecuted.