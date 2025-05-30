Young repeat offender handed suspended sentence after breaking bail conditions

A 21-year-old man was handed a suspended jail term after admitting to breaking bail conditions.

Luke Cremona was accused of recklessly driving a vehicle without a number plate while also breaking two sets of bail conditions.

Friday’s case was far from Cremona’s first encounter with the justice system. In 2024, he was accused of threatening his mother and causing her to fear violence would be used against her, breaching a probation order and other court orders.

Before that, he admitted to uploading a derogatory video of a police inspector on TikTok.

On another occasion, he was charged with breaking into and stealing items from his mother's home, while a court had also heard that he once pushed his probation officer out of her car and driven off, before abandoning the car at another location.

On Friday, after admitting to breaking his bail conditions and reckless driving, the court handed him a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years.

He was represented by lawyer Francesca Zarb.