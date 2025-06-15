Man, 22, sustains grievous injuries in knife attack

A 22-year-old English man was grievously wounded in a knife attack that happened in a St Julian’s apartment on Sunday morning, the police said.

The incident happened at around 5am in Triq Spinola.

The police were called out to the apartment by three English men, including the victim, who were residing there. They claimed they were attacked inside their flat by three men who attempted to rob them at knifepoint.

A skirmish occurred and the 22-year-old sustained injuries and had to be treated at Mater Dei Hospital. The other two men were not injured.

The alleged aggressors are unknown and on the run.

Police investigations are ongoing and duty magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is holding an inquiry.