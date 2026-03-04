Malta-flagged vessel struck by missile in Strait of Hormuz

A Malta-flagged vessel has been hit by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz, just off the coast of Oman.

The container ship named Safeen Prestige reported the missile strike at around 1pm Malta-time as it was making its way to Saudi Arabia.

The attack comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, as Iran is launching constant retaliatory attacks in the wake of Israeli and American attacks on the country that have killed the Iranian supreme leader.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for the global oil trade, was under its control, and threatened to attack any ship that passes through it.

The attack on the Safeen Prestige is the fourth strike reported in the last day.

Ebrahim Jabari a senior adviser to the IRGC’s leadership, threatened to send oil prices skyrocketing further, claiming that Iran will not let any oil leave the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, sees some 20% of global oil supplies pass through it.