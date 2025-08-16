Motorcyclist dies after Pembroke crash

A 21-year-old Italian man who was critically injured in a motorcycle accident in Pembroke on Thursday has died, police announced on Saturday.

The accident happened at around 5:30am in Triq Sant Andrija when the man lost control of his Kymco Agility and crashed into a concrete barrier.

He had been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after being given first aid on site and was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police confirmed on Saturday that he has since succumbed to his injuries.

Duty magistrate Monica Borg Galea is leading a magisterial inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.