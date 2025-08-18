Police arrest man allegedly involved in Paola shooting incident

A 33-year-old man was arrested by the police following a brief standoff in Paola on Sunday night after an incdient in which a gun was allegedly fired.

The Maltese man was named by TVM as Melvin Debono, known as il-Quws, who has had several brushes with the law.

The incident is believed to have been caused by an argument between Debono and another man, who is still on the run. No injuries were reported in the alleged shooting but a police spokesperson confirmed that bullet fragments were found in Melita Street. The incident happened at around 9pm.

Debono briefly sought refuge in a nearby residence but gave himself up following discussions with police officers who cordoned off the area.

Debono was charged earlier this year with several offences in connection with a high-speed car chase that caused a police vehicle to crash into parked cars in Tarxien. Two police officers were injured in the incident.