Ħamrun stabbing suspects granted bail, one remains in custody

Two men charged with attempted murder following a violent stabbing in Ħamrun earlier this month have been granted bail, though one of them remains in custody after failing to provide the required financial guarantee.

Besim Borici, 39, and Ergest Kashari, 34, were arraigned over the 3 August incident that left a man critically injured. The stabbing took place outside Feel Lounge in Ħamrun at around 3am, just opposite the police station.

Prosecutors told the court that the bleeding victim staggered into the station before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for emergency treatment.

Both Borici and Kashari pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, and breaching the public peace.

The men and the victim were once close friends, but their relationship had soured in recent years, culminating in the late-night altercation.

The court set bail at a €15,000 third-party surety for each of the accused. Borici managed to secure his release after his wife offered herself as guarantor. She was warned that if her husband breaches bail conditions or is convicted, she risks being held liable for the full sum or even facing a prison sentence.

Kashari, however, was unable to walk free after his brother told the court the family could not afford to put up the guarantee, saying that their priority was supporting relatives in Albania. As a result, he will remain in custody until a surety can be found.

Bail was granted under strict conditions, including signing a bail book several times a week, observing a curfew, and refraining from contacting witnesses.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia presided over the sitting. The prosecution was led by Attorney General lawyers Jennifer Polidano and Jurgen Dalli, together with Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Anthea Bonnici Zammit appeared for Borici, while Kashari was represented by Shaun Zammit.