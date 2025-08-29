menu

Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after Marsa accident

Police said that a 55-year-old Birżebbuġa resident riding a Daelim motorcycle collided with a BMW 318 driven by a 33-year-old woman from Luqa

matthew_farrugia
29 August 2025, 7:49pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: Police)
A motorcycle driver was grievously injured after a traffic accident in Marsa. 

The accident occurred at around 3:15pm in Triq Emmanuele Luigi Galizia.

Police said that a 55-year-old Birżebbuġa resident riding a Daelim motorcycle collided with a BMW 318 driven by a 33-year-old woman from Luqa. 

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulanc. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

