Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after Marsa accident

A motorcycle driver was grievously injured after a traffic accident in Marsa.

The accident occurred at around 3:15pm in Triq Emmanuele Luigi Galizia.

Police said that a 55-year-old Birżebbuġa resident riding a Daelim motorcycle collided with a BMW 318 driven by a 33-year-old woman from Luqa.

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulanc. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.