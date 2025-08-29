Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after Marsa accident
Police said that a 55-year-old Birżebbuġa resident riding a Daelim motorcycle collided with a BMW 318 driven by a 33-year-old woman from Luqa
A motorcycle driver was grievously injured after a traffic accident in Marsa.
The accident occurred at around 3:15pm in Triq Emmanuele Luigi Galizia.
Police said that a 55-year-old Birżebbuġa resident riding a Daelim motorcycle collided with a BMW 318 driven by a 33-year-old woman from Luqa.
The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulanc. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.