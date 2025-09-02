Man charged with stealing from eight different construction sites

Luke Farrugia, a 30-year-old man from Żabbar, was charged with aggravated theft from eight different construction sites.

He was additionally accused of wilful damage to third-party property, breaching bail conditions imposed in April 2025 and recidivism.

Farrugia is unemployed.

Police had received reports of thefts from eight separate construction sites located in Żabbar, Tarxien and Marsascala.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher said that CCTV footage showed a particular BMW in the area. In some clips, the suspect was seen driving the vehicle or walking in the vicinity.

Defence lawyer Jacob Magri challenged the legality of the arrest, arguing that his client had not been informed of his rights. Inspector Kitcher refuted this, noting that the suspect had indeed been given his rights and had acknowledged this during the police statement.

The statement was subsequently played out in court, during which the inspector asked the suspect to confirm he had received his rights. The accused nodded and remained silent.

Lawyer Magri further submitted that his client had already faced similar charges back in April and argued that prosecuting him again amounted to double jeopardy.

The court responded that such a plea should be raised before the proper court rather than at arraignment stage.

Bail was requested. Defence lawyer Jacob Magri pointed out that the prosecution’s evidence consisted primarily of CCTV footage and that civilian witnesses would only testify regarding what had been stolen.

Prosecutor Martina Calleja opposed bail, referring the man’s extensive criminal record, which included past convictions for breaching bail obligations and disobeying lawful orders. His drug problem was also mentioned.

The court ordered that the man remain in custody. A treatment order was issued.

AG lawyer Martina Calleja prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Gabriel Kitcher. Defence lawyers Jacob Magri and Roberto Montalto appeared for the accused.