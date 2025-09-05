Father and son in court after allegedly threatening jeweller

A father and son landed in the dock after allegedly blackmailing and harassing a jeweller whom they believe is in possession of gold which had been stolen from the son’s house last year.

45-year-old Keith Pace and 23-year-old Carlos Pace, both living in Marsa, appeared in court on Friday afternoon and denied charges of blackmail, harassment, improper use of electronic communications, as well as threatening to commit an offence through said electronic communications.

Carlos Pace, who presently stands charged over his alleged involvement in the theft of over 200kg of cannabis resin from an AFM property, was also charged with breaching bail conditions, breaching a supervision order as well as committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

Keith Pace, who had admitted to threatening and insulting journalists outside of court earlier this year, was furthermore charged with reviling a police inspector, breaching bail conditions, and committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence.

In court, it emerged that a man reported the pair to police, claiming that they were entering his shop and threatening him. He also told police that he had handed them a golden necklace out of genuine fear.

It was also heard that Carlos Pace had filed a police report last year after gold jewellery was stolen from his house. Moreover, it emerged that he and his father allegedly approached the jeweller after receiving information that the stolen jewellery may have been sold to him.

Keith Pace was arrested whilst signing the bail book yesterday, whilst his son was arrested today after voluntarily reporting to a police station after being called to do so.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, and a request for bail was made.

The prosecution objected, citing the refractory characters of the pair.

A distinction was made between the conduct of the father and son, as it was explained that whilst Carlos Pace was cooperative with authorities, his father was not – a fact reflected in his individual list of charges.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono told the court that his clients had informed him that they had passed on the information they received to police and simply went to the jeweller to speak to him. He emphasised the fact that Carlos Pace voluntarily went to the police station when asked to do so and also underlined the fact that excepting the one incident which took place earlier this year, Keith Pace was on the right track and had remained out of trouble for many years.

The court denied the bail request, citing a fear that another offence may be committed.

Inspectors John Sammut and Roderick Attard prosecuted.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit assisted the accused.