Man suffers serious injuries after argument in Ta’ Qali

A man was seriously injured early this morning following an argument outside an establishment in the limits of Ta’ Qali.

The incident happened at around 3:45am.

According to the police, they were informed that there was an argument outside an establishment. On site, they found a 20-year-old Englishman receiving medical care,” the Police said in a statement.

Members of the establishment’s security staff were holding a man who had allegedly been involved in the argument when Police arrived.

Officers were also directed towards another man linked to the case, who was then arrested.

The injured man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

The two other men involved, a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old, are being held under arrest.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has been informed of the case and appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.