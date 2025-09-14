Man, teen suffer serious injuries in Zabbar traffic accident

A man and teen suffered serious injuries after a collision on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at 1:30pm in Bajada Street, Żabbar.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an accident had occurred between a Honda motorcycle, driven by a 52-year-old man, a resident of Żabbar, and a bicycle being ridden by a 14-year-old boy, also a resident of Żabbar.

A medical team arrived on the scene, where they treated the two.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance, where they were certified with serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.