Man, teen suffer serious injuries in Zabbar traffic accident

Man and teen were hospitalised in Zabbar collision between a motorcycle and a bicycle

juliana_zammit
14 September 2025, 5:42pm
by Juliana Zammit

A man and teen suffered serious injuries after a collision on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at 1:30pm in Bajada Street, Żabbar.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an accident had occurred between a Honda motorcycle, driven by a 52-year-old man, a resident of Żabbar, and a bicycle being ridden by a 14-year-old boy, also a resident of Żabbar.

A medical team arrived on the scene, where they treated the two.

They were taken to hospital by ambulance, where they were certified with serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

