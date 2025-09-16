Man drowns in Blue Lagoon

A 43-year-old British man has died following an accident at the Blue Lagoon in Comino, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 1pm, when police were alerted that the man had encountered difficulties in the sea after sliding off a catamaran.

Members of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps (ERRC) provided first aid before the man was rushed by boat to Mġarr Harbour in Gozo.

There, a medical team from Gozo General Hospital continued efforts to resuscitate him, but he was certified dead shortly after arrival.

An inquiry into the case has been launched under the direction of Magistrate Brigitte Sultana, who has appointed several experts to assist. Police investigations are ongoing.