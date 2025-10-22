Four teenagers charged over violent thefts at Pinetum Gardens

Four teenage boys, aged between 14 and 16, have been charged in court in connection with a series of violent thefts at the Pinetum Gardens in Floriana over recent months.

The boys were accused of qualified theft, aggression on victims, and causing slight bodily harm in a string of late-night incidents where people were attacked and robbed of personal belongings.

Inspector Keith Rizzo testified that police investigations into a number of thefts and assaults led to CCTV footage identifying the suspects. The four were arrested in Raħal Ġdid on the same day, one after another, in the presence of their parents or legal guardians, who were informed of their rights during the process.

Two of the accused, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, pleaded guilty to the charges. The other two, a 15-year-old and another 16-year-old, pleaded not guilty.

For the two who pleaded guilty, the court was told that the first, facing seven charges, was a student with no prior convictions. The second, facing five charges, works part-time and had been accepted for an MCAST course.

Both were described as remorseful, with one reportedly suffering from autism and ADHD, and the other raised in a foster family environment, now only having a legal guardian as a parental figure.

The court ordered pre-sentencing reports for both and granted them bail under strict conditions, including a €500 deposit and personal guarantees of €3,500. A protection order was also issued in favour of the victims.

The remaining two minors denied the charges. One, a 15-year-old, was represented by lawyer Jason Grima, who argued that his client only faced minor accusations and risked losing his MCAST studies if kept in custody. The prosecution objected, citing witness tampering concerns. He was denied bail.

The other, a 16-year-old MCAST student represented by lawyer Leslie Cuschieri, was also denied bail amid similar fears that he might contact the co-accused, who had already admitted guilt.

Both minors who pleaded not guilty were refused bail and will remain in custody pending further proceedings.

Inspectors Keith Rizzo, Jeffrey Rizzo and Stephen Gulia prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer Michael Muscat.

Defence lawyers Jason Grima, Leslie Cuschieri, Jason Azzopardi, Alessandro Farrugia, Franco Debono, Alfred Abela, Ryan Abela, and Kris Busietta appeared for the four teenagers.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the case.