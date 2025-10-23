Man, 36, grievously injured in construction site accident

A 36-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after an accident involving equipment on Thursday morning.

Police said that the accident happened at around 9:15am in a construction site in San Lawrenz, Gozo.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was injured while using a grinder on site.

A medical team administered first aid on the victim, who was later taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing