menu

Man, 36, grievously injured in construction site accident

Police said that the accident happened in a Gozo construction site

juliana_zammit
23 October 2025, 12:52pm
by Juliana Zammit

A 36-year-old man suffered grievous injuries after an accident involving equipment on Thursday morning. 

Police said that the accident happened at around 9:15am in a construction site in San Lawrenz, Gozo.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was injured while using a grinder on site.

A medical team administered first aid on the victim, who was later taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalist. She is current...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.