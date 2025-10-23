Court halts proceedings after woman withdraws domestic violence complaint

Criminal proceedings against a man accused of assaulting his former partner have been dropped after the woman informed the court that she wished to withdraw her complaint.

The prosecution told the court that on 21 October, the woman had filed a report with the Domestic Violence Unit alleging that her partner had punched her in the nose and slapped her during an argument after a night of drinking. The injuries she sustained were certified as grievous.

The accused, a 28-year-old Colombian national residing in Msida, was arrested on Wednesday morning before he was due to board a flight he had booked a week earlier. He pleaded not guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm, threatening and insulting his former partner, and causing her fear that violence would be used against her.

Taking the witness stand, the woman explained that she and the accused had been in a relationship for about a year but had broken up some two weeks prior. She told the court that she was not afraid of her ex-partner and expressed gratitude to the Domestic Violence Unit for its swift intervention.

After confirming that her request to withdraw was made freely and unconditionally, the court acceded and ordered a stay of proceedings.

Before the man exited the courtroom, Magistrate Joseph Gatt told him firmly: “I do not want to see you ever again.”

Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided.

AG lawyer Krista Spiteri Lucas prosecuted, assisted by Police Inspector Colin Sheldon, while legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott appeared for the accused. Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided over the case.