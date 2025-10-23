Sliema guesthouse operator denies human trafficking and fraud

A 29-year-old man who ran a Sliema guesthouse has been charged with human trafficking, fraud and passport offences after allegedly exploiting two people he employed at his property.

Juan Andres Betancur Meneses, a personal trainer and partner in an Airbnb and guesthouse operation, was accused of trafficking two people for labour exploitation.

Prosecutors said that the accused took the victims’ passports, failed to pay them for their work, and defrauded them of over €5,000. The two victims had worked at the Sliema property, which Betancur Meneses had converted into a hostel.

According to the prosecution, when the accused was taken into custody, the relative he wished to contact about his arrest was believed to be a relative of one of the victims he allegedly trafficked.

Betancur Meneses pleaded not guilty to all charges. No request for bail was made, given the gravity of the offences.

The court issued a freezing order over all his assets, including those possibly held by third parties, and a protection order in favour of the victims.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors John Spiteri, AG lawyers Charmaine Abdilla, and Michael Muscat on behalf of the Attorney General.

Legal Aid lawyer Nadia Fiott represented the accused. Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided over the case.