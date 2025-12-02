Student charged over Pembroke stabbing had 'Molotov cocktails' in school bag

A 14-year-old student has been charged with stabbing a school peer at a Pembroke school.

Brought before a court on Tuesday, the student pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, grievous injury, carrying a weapon and keeping an explosive substance. The incident happened at St Clare's College Secondary School.

A police inspector told the court they were informed of the incident on Monday morning. When they entered the school, they found the accused inside the school near a water dispenser. He still had a knife in his hand when the police approached him.

Later, police found two containers of liquid, "a Molotov-like substance", in the accused's school bag.

The victim apparently suffered multiple stab wounds and was initially in danger of dying. However, his condition improved and he remains stable.

Several students witnessed the attack and CCTV footage captured the incident. The accused was arrested on site, informed of his rights, and his father was present for all investigative steps.

The prosecution requested a protection order for the victim, the school head and assistant head. The accused is prohibited from approaching the school or contacting its administrators. Any breach carries a €7,000 penalty. The order was later extended to prevent him from approaching Mater Dei Hospital, where the victim is recovering.

In court, the defence team claimed the accused had been severely bullied for several months, "if not years", and had even self-harmed. They said the school tried to offer remedies, but these attempts failed.

On bail, the defence argued that "freedom is the rule, not the exception". They requested bail with supervision and offered an alternative residence in San Ġwann.

The prosecution strongly opposed bail due to the gravity of the charges. They stressed the high risk of tampering with many underage witnesses who have yet to testify. They argued the attack was premeditated, that the accused had breached a school suspension by turning up armed, and that he had previously sent threatening messages to students and made generic threats about the headmaster.

The accused was denied bail due to a reasonable fear of tampering with evidence and the gravity of the crime. Plenty of witnesses still need to testify in the case too.

The magistrate ordered the prison director to grant the accused all necessary medical help, including any psychological support he might need due to the bullying he suffered in the past.

The student's name or identity cannot be published due to a court ban on publication. The court also ordered any photos of the accused to be blurred out.

Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra, Christian Xuereb, and Kelsey Bugeja prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Leslie Cuschieri represented the accused.

Lawyers Stefano Filetti and Arthur Azzopardi were parte civile.

Magistrate Abigail Criten presided over the case.