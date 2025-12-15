Court closes case against Bajd u Bejken over joke

Proceedings against the popular podcast Bajd u Bejken have been declared extinct in the Magistrates’ Court, following a formal agreement between the parties to cease all references to social media personality Terry Muscat, also known as Terry ta’ Bormla.

In return, Muscat who speaks openly about her gender agreed not to refer to the podcast, its hosts, or their families in any media, including social media. Muscat had published over 50 social media posts referring to Bajd u Bejken.

The controversy between the podcasters and Muscat began in May 2025, when the podcast went on pause after widespread backlash over a transphobic joke during a live show.

During the taping on 2 May, an edited image depicting Muscat with male genitalia was shared, despite Muscat not being present. Audience members sent her the image, sparking significant criticism.

The joke drew sharp condemnation from LGBTQ+ activists, influencers, and political figures, who accused the podcast of promoting transphobia. In response to the backlash, co-host JD stepped away from the show. Remaining co-host Max described JD as the “more cautious voice in the duo.”

The case against hosts Maximillian Vassallo and Paul Joe “PJ” Xerxen was scheduled to start on Monday concerning a “joke.”

The live show itself was not the subject of any charges

Although Muscat initially sought an apology, the opposing party’s lawyers reportedly found no legal basis for it.

Instead, both parties entered into reciprocal obligations to refrain from making further references to one another in any broadcast medium or on social media.

In court, the accused were represented by lawyers Zack Esmail and Kayleigh Borg, while Muscat appeared as the parte civile with lawyer Carm Mifsud Bonnici.

With these commitments made in the sitting, the court declared the case extinct and officially closed the matter.