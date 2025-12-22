Man falls after entering construction site at 4am

A man suffered grievous injuries after falling from a height in a construction site at around 4am.

Police said that in the early hours of Monday, the 43-year-old man who lives in Għargħur entered the construction site in Triq il-Kbira, Mellieħa. It is not known whether he was trespassing.

A medical team and CPD officials aided the man and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police investigations are still ongoing.