Man falls after entering construction site at 4am

Police said that in the early hours of Monday, the 43-year-old man who lives in Għargħur entered the construction site in Triq il-Kbira, Mellieħa

matthew_farrugia
22 December 2025, 10:53am
by Matthew Farrugia
(File photo)
A man suffered grievous injuries after falling from a height in a construction site at around 4am.

Police said that in the early hours of Monday, the 43-year-old man who lives in Għargħur entered the construction site in Triq il-Kbira, Mellieħa. It is not known whether he was trespassing.

A medical team and CPD officials aided the man and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

