Police conduct over 30 roadchecks on New Year’s Eve

Police carried out more than 30 roadchecks across Malta and Gozo on New Year’s Eve, stopping over 700 vehicles throughout the night.

During the operation, officers issued more than 100 fines and filed 22 charges against motorists. A number of breathalyser tests were conducted, with six drivers testing positive for alcohol.

The police force deployed officers across both islands to ensure road safety as revellers celebrated the arrival of 2026.

The operation formed part of increased enforcement efforts during the festive period.

The police also mentioned in their statement that no major traffic incidents were reported during the first night of the year.