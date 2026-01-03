Man dies after garage wall collapses in Qormi

A 76-year-old man from Qormi has died after a dividing wall of a private garage collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 5:30pm in Triq Farsina, Ħal Qormi, where the man was working with his 41-year-old son when part of the wall on the outside of the garage fell, police confirmed with MaltaToday.

The elderly man ended up underneath the bricks and died at the scene. His son was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, though his condition remains unknown.

It is still unclear why the brick wall collapsed.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) issued a joint press release stating they are investigating the incident.

Preliminary findings indicate that no works had been approved or given clearance by either the BCA or OHSA.

Both authorities said they will continue to assist in the magisterial inquiry and cooperate fully with other entities, including the police.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is leading a magisterial inquiry into the incident, while police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority have launched investigations.