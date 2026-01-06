Motorcyclist seriously injured in Msida crash

A 30-year-old man from Msida was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Msida on Monday afternoon.

Police said the accident occurred at around 4pm in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, Msida, when the man’s Honda motorbike collided with a BYD E6 driven by a 39-year-old Sliema resident.

An ambulance was called to the scene and took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the crash are ongoing.