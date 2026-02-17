Teen charged with grievous injuries after Valletta fight

An 18-year-old plasterer was arrested on Tuesday morning after fighting with another man who approached him in Valletta on Sunday evening.

Sheldon Micallef was arrested on Tuesday morning at 8:45 am when he went to sign his bail book after police were informed of a fight that took place at around 5:30 pm the previous Sunday, in Triq Żakkarija. The victim alleged that Micallef had punched him, causing grievous injuries to his face.

However, CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed that although Micallef approached the alleged victim, it was the victim who threw the first punch. The footage confirmed that both men were involved in the fight and exchanged blows. Police stated that Micallef’s version of events was corroborated by security cameras and that certain details had been omitted from the victim’s initial statement.

A medical certificate confirmed that the victim sustained grievous injuries. Micallef also suffered slight injuries to his face, teeth and hand.

The prosecution noted that the alleged victim would also be charged.

During proceedings, the defence argued that the incident stemmed from what was described as a typical Sunday carnival argument and that the victim had essentially “poked the bear”. It was also stated that there are recordings of messages sent to Micallef’s mother in which threats were allegedly made against him, stating that he would “tear her son’s eyes out”. The defence emphasised that each case must be adjudicated on its own merits and independently of other pending matters.

Micallef pleaded not guilty.

The defence requested bail, offering a high personal guarantee and stating that Micallef was willing to be placed under a protection order in favour of the alleged victim. However, the prosecution expressed concern that the accused had previously breached bail conditions imposed since 2024.

The court is expected to deliver its decision on bail at a later stage.

Lawyer Kristina Bartolo from the attorney general’s office, together with Inspector Elisia Scicluna, prosecuted. Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifud represented the accused. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the sitting.