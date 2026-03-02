Elderly woman seriously injured in traffic accident in Mgarr

A 70-year-old woman was hospitalised with serious injuries following a traffic accident in Mgarr on Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 9.30am in Triq iż-Żebbiegħ. Initial police investigations show that the elderly woman was hit by a Ford Transit driven by a 39-year-old woman.

The victim was assisted by a medical team at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Franco Agius opened an inquiry.

Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.