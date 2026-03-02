Logistics at Grand Harbour becoming unsustainable, operators warn

Logistics at the Grand Harbour has become unsustainable due to ongoing congestion, operators warned on Monday.

The Association of Tractor and Trailers Operators (ATTO) pointed out that members have continued to face the same challenges, despite raising these issues with the Ombudsman a year ago, including fines and operational bottlenecks at Laboratory Wharf and Corradino Hill.

They said that apart from congestion, issues such as restricted parking and conflicts with football events are causing logistics to be unsustainable

“We first wrote to the Ombudsman in February 2025, and his intervention led to some improvements, including a reduction in fines. However, while our members still pay all regulatory and terminal fees, Transport Malta not only is failing to provide the operational support needed for safe and efficient trailer operations but continues to issue fines unfairly,” says Joseph Bugeja, ATTO’s Chairman.

The association stated they have been engaging with the Police and the Malta Football Association to raise concerns about clashes between peak trailer operations on Saturday, which coincide with football matches at the Tony Bezzina Stadium. These clashes force trailer operators to park trailers on the road leading to the port.

Over the past two years, Maltese international trailer operators have incurred a total of €36,829 in obstruction fines.

“Our members are the ones who link Malta to Mainland Europe daily and who deliver essentials to Malta. Yet they are being unjustly penalised for circumstances entirely beyond their control,” added Bugeja.

They mentioned that upcoming developments, such as the new Corradino Sports Complex and Paola being named European Town of Sports 2026, are likely to further burden the already crowded infrastructure.

They also pointed out that, with future expansions, such as a dedicated cargo vessel for the Malta-Gozo route and new ferries linking the Freeport, Ras Ħanżir, and Mġarr Harbour, the association is calling for immediate measures to establish a dedicated layby parking area for empty export trailers.

“We have already run out of space, and soon we will be expected to share this already limited area with even more new operations. And yet, our members continue to be penalised for circumstances beyond their control. Without urgent intervention, congestion and inefficiencies will worsen. The situation is now unsustainable,” concluded Bugeja.