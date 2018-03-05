Two men charged over 'unprovoked' knife attack

Two Libyan men have been charged with threatening a man with large knives

matthew_agius
5 March 2018, 3:00pm
by Matthew Agius

Two Libyan men have been charged with threatening a man with large knives, in what police say was as an unprovoked attack.

Ahmed Al Allagi, 27, and Ben Arus Karam, 32, both residents of Swatar, appeared before magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera this morning, accused of carrying two knives - one blade measuring 12cm and the other 20cm -in public without police permission, attacking and threatening a third party with them.
Police say the man had no connection to the attackers.

Al Allagi alone was also charged with threatening and attacking a fourth man with a bladed weapon and failing to abide by bail conditions he had been placed under last September.

Ben Arus Karam pleaded guilty through his lawyer Helga Debono. Magistrate Scerri Herrera sentenced the man to 1 month in prison, suspended for 2 years. “Tell him he has an axe hanging over his head for two years. If he offends again he will be punished for that offence and have this added to his sentence. This is because he has a clean police conduct.”

Lawyer Noel Bartolo, was appointed to assist Allagi. A not guilty plea was filed for the second accused, who was remanded in custody.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Victim of Attard shooting, Raymond Grima, dies after succumbing to injuries
Court & Police

Victim of Attard shooting, Raymond Grima, dies after succumbing to injuries
Matthew Vella
16-year-old synthetic drug user kicked down parents' door, court told
Court & Police

16-year-old synthetic drug user kicked down parents' door, court told
Matthew Agius
Two men charged over 'unprovoked' knife attack
Court & Police

Two men charged over 'unprovoked' knife attack
Matthew Agius
Man charged after drug bust
Court & Police

Man charged after drug bust
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe