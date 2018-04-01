menu

Two divers airlifted from Wied iz-Zurrieq

An AFM helicopter was dispatched after a request for help was made by a group of divers

1 April 2018, 1:54pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Two divers were airlifted from Wied iz-Zurrieq on Sunday afternoon after finding themselves in difficulty in the water.

According to the police, a request for help was made at roughly 1:00pm, with an Armed Forces of Malta helicopter being immediately dispatched.

The two divers were part of a group of seven, four of whom were in the water, the police said.

The divers were airlifted to safety and offered medical assistance, however this was not necessary.

