Two divers airlifted from Wied iz-Zurrieq
An AFM helicopter was dispatched after a request for help was made by a group of divers
Two divers were airlifted from Wied iz-Zurrieq on Sunday afternoon after finding themselves in difficulty in the water.
According to the police, a request for help was made at roughly 1:00pm, with an Armed Forces of Malta helicopter being immediately dispatched.
The two divers were part of a group of seven, four of whom were in the water, the police said.
The divers were airlifted to safety and offered medical assistance, however this was not necessary.
